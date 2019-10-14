Tonight’s episode of Bigg Boss 13 starts with Devoleena and Arti Singh gossiping about Shehnaz. Paras, on the other hand, accuses Shehnaz of not distinguishing between his and Siddharth’s hand and falling asleep rubbing it.

Catch all the highlights of tonight’s episode here:

Rashami breaks into tears before Abu as she calls him out for thinking that her popularity will make her stick for long in the game, a thinking which has landed her in the elimination round for the third time.

The buzzer of the task to end sounds after which Bigg Boss announces that team B won the task which means Arti, Shehnaz and Shefali are safe from elimination. Rashami and Mahira enter the elimination zone.

Rashami, Devoleena and Mahira start screaming at Asim for not helping them. Shefali fights with Siddhartha for not giving her the promised percentage. The girls guard their lockers strictly and hence, even have lunch in the garden.

Mahira pushes Asim’s table making all the notes to fall on the floor which instantly makes all the girls hover around it and steal. With their lockers full, Arti and Shehnaz thank Siddharth and Asim for helping them in the majority.

The buzzer sounds for the task to start and while Arti gets a handful of money from Siddharth, Mahira hardly gets anything from Abu and Asim.

Shehnaz requests Asim to save her and Arti while Siddhartha tells Shefali that she is just using him to win which shocks her. Paras walks up to them and says that Bigg Boss has played with their feeling. Siddhartha gives in to Shefali and says that he will give her 60% but she insists that the remaining 40% will bring a huge difference to the opponents. She tries to talk him out but Siddhartha angrily walks out of the conversation saying that he doesn’t like her slyness.