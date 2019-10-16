Today’s episode starts with the Toy Factory task. It has added to the chaos inside the house that will give a chance to the contestants to win the ticket to the mid-season finale. Yellow team fights with the red team for stealing stuff from their toy basket. One day of toy task is completed and the inmates get a good sleep and wake up to the tunes of Main Anari Tu Khiladi’ song. The task for the day begins but both captains Paras and Sidharth Shukla reject all toys.

No one wants to let anybody win the ticket to finale.

The contestants are determined to not let anybody win the ticket to finale. Naturally, this leads to disagreement and conflict. Bigg Boss is unhappy with how the housemates are performing, cancels the first order and puts the task on hold. Mahira and Shehnaaz get into verbal fight and lashes out for teaching her mannerisms. Looks like Siddharth and Shehnaaz discuss how Devoleena has changed her colours. During their conversation, she expresses that Devoleena might have been influenced by Rashami Desai.

Rashami reveals that Shukla once wanted to replace her in the daily soap Dil Se Dil Tak where they worked together. The two played husband and wife in the show. On the other hand, Devoleena confronts Arti that whether she has said anything bad about her to Sidharth Dey.

Coming back to the toy task, housemates decide that they all will play the task fairly. Shehnaaz, Arti, Asim and Shefali were feeling low that they are not giving their best in the toy factory task. Siddharth Shukla comes in and motivates his team with a driving force.

Siddharth Shukla is targeting Devoleena that she has formed a group and Devoleena is irritated with him and tells Rashami that why is he behind the so-called group thing.

Shukla and Rashami were about to fight because Siddharth wanted to cook tea but Desai was already at the kitchen cooking something and was in no mood to leave the area. Shahnaz took Paras to the garden area to discuss the on-off equation between Rashami and Sidharth. Paras gives advice that don’t get into their mater.

Bigg Boss is not happy with the game and said the performance of the inmates as ‘wahiyat’ and ‘bakwas’ in the toy factory task.

Bigg Boss also mentions that he expected entertainment in the ticket to finale task as viewers are watching the show and they are not making interesting at all. The in-mates apologise to Bigg Boss.