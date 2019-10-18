Bigg Boss 13: Contestants wake up to Anushka Sharma and Ranveer Singh’s song ‘Aivayi Aivayi’ from the film Band Baaja Baarat. Shehnaaz fools around with Siddharth Shukla. Shehnaaz mocks Shefali while she is performing squats and makes fun of Siddhartha Dey while he is performing Surya Namaskar. Bigg Boss announces that the jail term for Siddharth and Shehnaaz is over. Paras announces the task for the nominated boys. All the four boys – Siddhartha Dey, Asim, Abu Malik, and Paras. Abu Malika and Asim are in one team and Siddharth Dey and Paras are in one team. The girl’s task is to make them leave the hand of each other by torturing them.

Arti Singh starts to torture Siddhartha Dey and shaves his beard. Arti Gets hurt during the task and accuses Paras of hitting her. Arti tries to hurt Paras out of anger. Mahira and Reshami try to stop Arti. Siddhartha Dey tries to stop Arti by hitting her with a towel. Soon after that Arti shouts that Siddhartha Dey is trying to hit her with the towel. Bigg Boss stops the task and warns the contestant no get violent. Siddhartha Dey shouts that girls are throwing red chili powder in his eyes.

Shehnaaz and Siddhartha get into a heated argument because the former is torturing by throwing salt, red chili powder on the later. Mahira and Arti fight over Paras hitting Arti. Arti gets angry at Paras and behaves crazily. Arti and Shehnaaz forcibly put red chili powder on Siddhartha. Arti asks Shehnaaz to hold Siddhartha’s hand. Siddharth Shukla threatens and fights with Siddharth Dey for saying nasty things to Arti. Siddharth Asks him if he talks like this with his family too. Reshami and Arti fight over former not supporting the later. Arti aks Siddhartha Dey that when her brother Krishna had said to make a connection with him in the house. She then claims that Krishna can pay Rs 2 crore to Bigg Boss.

Reshami talks about Siddharth Shukla and says that he called her ‘Gutter’ and on the other side takes stand for Arti. Bigg Boss applauds the contestants for performing marvelously in the task and finishes off the task.

Reshami and Paras talk about her situation with Siddharth. She says that she wants to get Siddharth on the front foot in front of the audience. Paras suggests Reshami that whenever Siddharth say her anything, she should break down into tears.