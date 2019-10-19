Bigg Boss 13 Weekend Ka Vaar: Salman Khan grooves to the tunes of ‘Just Love Me’ and greets the audience. He reminds the audience that the entire show has been divided into two groups – the Siddharth Shukla group and the Paras Chhabra group. The complex relationship between Rashami Desai and Siddharth is discussed and Salman also takes Shehnaz Gill‘s name to recall how she’s sandwiched between Siddharth and Paras in the game. The host mentions Devoleena Bhattacharjee and deems her confused in the game.

Arti goes to Siddhartha Dey and tells him that she understands his guilt after whatever he said in the game the previous day but she doesn’t want him to starve. Salman tells the audience that he is going to take the class of Siddhartha for his offensive comments made in the game.

The host interacts with the contestants and tells them that there’s going to be a dual elimination this week with a male and a female participant leaving the house. Devoleena puts Siddhartha in the witness box when Salman asks who needs to learn to behave with women in the house. She schools him and reminds him of various incidents when his behaviour appeared offensive towards women.

Salman asks Arti Singh about Siddhartha’s behaviour and she recalls the entire incident that happened the previous day in the game when Siddhartha made offensive statements. Salman goes to Siddhartha and the writer once again apologises for his statements. He says he should not have made such statements against a woman. Salman tells him that he should know the difference between vulgarity and comedy. He goes to Rashami and asks him why she seemed more upset with Siddharth Shukla when the entire house was criticising Siddhartha Dey.

She explains how Siddharth was slamming Paras and Siddhartha during the game. She claimed that Siddharth called her ‘gatar‘ and used more offensive statements against her. In his defense, Siddharth says whatever Siddhartha said against Arti was a well-thought action and even though he didn’t mean it but it was a calculated move. Salman advises Siddharth to be careful with his words and don’t utter words that he doesn’t mean.

Paras alleges that Siddharth always refuses to cooperate in household chores. Salman asks why most contestants feel that Siddharth is ‘badtameez‘ (ill-mannered). In his defense, Siddharth clears how his words have been taken out of context most of the time in arguments.

Shehnaz tells Salman how she has always received positive vibes from Siddharth. The argument between Shukla and Rashami heats up. Shehnaz says she sincerely wishes Siddharth and Rashami to become friends. Salman advises both the contestants to sort out their differences.

The next contestant going inside the witness box is Paras Chhabra. Siddharth accuses Paras of using foul strategies in the game. The Vivo caller of the week asks Paras a question. Kamran from Lucknow makes a video call to Paras. He asks Paras why he is so insecure. He tells him that he is one contestant who’s using female contestants in the game and manipulatively playing behind their back. He asks him why he mentioned that he could reveal Devoleena’s secrets because her driver works for him now.

Salman slyly taunts Paras for his strategies and using female contestants to go ahead in the game. Salman then introduces the audience to the cast of Saand Ki Aankh – Taapsee Pannu and Bhumi Pednekar who went inside the house to promote their film the other day.

The footage shows Taapsee and Bhumi meeting the contestants inside the house. The two actors play ‘Saand Ki Laat’ with the contestants. Mahira nominates Siddharth to take the ‘Saand-ride’. Shefali sends Rashami who then sends Arti. Shehnaz takes Paras’ name. Devoleena sends Abu Malik who falls off the bull. Asim takes Paras’ name and he once again rides the bull. Taapsee and Bhumi shake a leg with the contestants. The two actors then join Salman on the stage.

Bhumi takes Siddharth Shukla’s name and Taapsee chooses Shehnaz Gill’s name when Salman asks them about their favourite contestants. Salman thanks the real shooter dadis for setting the right examples of women empowerment. Taapsee and Bhumi play the ‘shooting game’. Together, Salman, Taapsee and Bhumi entertain the audience and make them laugh.

Salman asks the contestants to play a new game. He calls Paras and Siddharth to play a power task. Sana goes first, gives the ‘paap-block’ to Paras and says he should play fair in the game. Shefali puts the block in Siddharth’s bag and advises him to use his words carefully. Arti puts the block in Paras’ bag and tells him that he’s manipulative and unfair. Devoleena, too, follows Arti. Asim puts the block in Paras’ bag and claims that he often plays unfair in the game. Rashami puts the block in Siddharth’s bag and blames him for not knowing how to have a fruitful conversation. Mahira also follows her. Siddhartha Dey also puts the block in Siddharth’s jholi. Abu Malik puts the block in Paras’ bag. Paras gets six and Siddharth gets five blocks. The latter wins the game and gets a power card that is to be used later in the game.

Salman announces no eviction for any female contestant inside the house. Rashami and Mahira are declared safe and further, Salman reveals that only male contestants will be eliminated from the game. Salman saves Asim and reveals he will be announcing the name of the eliminated contestant in the Monday-episode. The contestants who are nominated for eviction are Siddhartha Dey, Abu Malik and Paras Chhabra.

