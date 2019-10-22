Bigg Boss 13: The contestants wake up to ‘Gulabo’ song from Shaandar. Contestants dance their hearts out. Paras and Shefali talk about Devoleena that she doesn’t come on camera much and hides her real self. Paras reads out the next task where girls can save themselves from the nominations next week and will have the power to nominate boys. Reshami will be part of the task but will also be the sanchalak. This will be the last nominations before the first finale.



The task begins and boys run but Asim and Siddharth Shukla slips that give a chance to Paras. Reshmi being the sanchalak have to take a decision and she supports Paras that angers other housemates.

Mahira nominates Siddharth Shukla. Reshami and Arti get into a heated argument after she supports Paras which angers Siddharth Shukla and Asim. Pras, Asim, Siddharth Dey, and Siddharth Shukla decide to sit inside so that when the buzzer rings everyone gets a fair chance. Siddharth Dey and Siddharth Shukla get into a heated argument for each other’s rude behaviour. Buzzer rings and Siddharth Shukla gives the rose to Arti and Arti nominates Paras.



Buzzer rings again and Asim gets the rose. Asim gives the rose to Arti and this time Arti nominates Siddharth Dey. The task ends. The nominated contestants are Shehnaaz, Siddharth Shukla, Siddhartha Dey, Mahira, Reshami, Devoleena. Shefali, Mahira, Siddhartha Dey, Shehnaaz, Reshami talk about Asim and Arti being saved for the next week.

Asim feels that Shehnaaz might be angry that he didn’t choose her and talk it out with her.

Shefali introduces the ‘interview task’. She has to choose three contestants of whom she will be taking the interview and taking out the real self of them. She chooses Reshami and talks to Reshami about her equation with Siddharth Shukla.

Buzzer rings again and Shefali chooses Paras. She talks to him about playing behind the girls. She also asks her about breaking Shehnaaz’s heart and on the other hand giving a love angle to him and Mahira’s relationship. She then asks him about saying things behind Siddharth Shukla’s back. Shefali quotes his statement about Mahira and Shehnaaz. She talks about his girlfriend Akansha and trying to make a connection inside the house. Paras reveals that she hasn’t kissed anybody in the house but Shefali has kissed Siddhartha Dey instead of having boyfriend Aarav outside the house.

Paras Chhabra and Paras get into a fight following the interview. Shefali tells Bigg Boss that she will not continue the task and will not wear the mike until he calls her inside the confession room. She is finally called inside the confession room and Bigg Boss questions and warns her for her attitude and behaviour.

Shefali chooses Devoleena and asks her about her image ‘Bhabhi bani babe bani devil’. Shefali talks to her about her personality traits and repeats her statement. Pras and Mahira talk about the love triangle and Mahira questions him about trusting Shefali. Paras and Mahira have a candid moment together.

