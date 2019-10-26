Bigg Boss 13: Salman Khan begins the episode with the flashback of this week’s fights and ugly war of words. He takes a sarcastic dig at all contestants and thanks to all the housemates for increasing the TRP’s by showing their real side. All contestants keep quiet and show guilt.

He first takes a dig at Siddharth Shukla for showing tantrums inside the fake jail in the house and share his experience while he was in the prison. He says that he is not physically strong and why he takes a drastic step and show aggression which is being portrayed in the wrong way. Salman tells Siddharth that his intentions are not wrong but his ways are wrong.

He next goes to Shehnaaz Gill and asks her what is happening to hr inside the house. Salman slams Shehnaaz for using abusive language. However, her funny humour brings a smile on the audience’s face. He then takes to Siddharth about showing aggression during the task and Salman suggests that tasks can be done with fun.

Salman then slams Paras for threatening Bigg Boss and for speaking against Salman. The Bharat actor then quotes the exact statement said by Paras and slams him. Salman tells Paras that he has been targetting Asim since day one.



Salman tells housemates that rectify your mistakes and look good on television. He then goes to Shefali for her statement on Shehnaaz’s character. Salman asks her for the explanation. Salman says that a girl is not respecting a girl in the house.

Salman then takes a dig at Siddhartha Dey for using ugly words for Shehnaaz Gill. He tells that it is not a way to talk to any girl. Salman gets angry and says he didn’t want to come on the show today. She then tries to clarify herself to Salman and he says that showing tantrums, taking off mike and asking to open door will not help inside the house.

He then goes to Reshami Desai and asks where is her aggression when other contestants were exchanging ugly war of words. Salman says that Reshami is only and only targetting Siddharth Shukla. Salman then slams Asim for breaking Bigg Boss property.



Salman then slams Mahira and Devoleena for creating ruckus inside the house. Salman asks Devoleena that why she thinks that he wants to make Siddharth Shukla a hero. Salman then slams Devoleena and Mahira for saying things and not remembering their own words.

Shefali and Shehnaaz sort out their differences.

Urvashi Dholakia and Sana Khan enter the house. Urvashi and Sana are in two different teams and their respective teams will be painting and decorating diyas and making rangolis. Sana Khan’s team including Siddharth Shukla, Devoleena, Mahira and Siddhartha Dey win the task.

Salman Khan introduces social media sensation Hindustani Bhau, who got fame after his video took social media by storm. A regular fixture on the news debate Tehseen Poonawala is another wild card entry.

Salman once again enters the house through the LED screen and Reshami requests Salman to tell people not to pass sexist statements. He then announces wild card entries in the house.

Salman sends Shehnaaz for the shower task. Next, Asim goes for the task. Siddhartha Dey goes next for the task. No nominations this week but half of the contestants will be eliminated in the first finale next weekend.

Arti Singh, Asim and Siddharth talk about the sudden change in the behaviour of Reshami, Shefali and Devoleena.

Stay tuned for the latest updates!