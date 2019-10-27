Bigg Boss 13: The controversial show is nearing its first finale and wild card contestants are already introduced on the show and will be entering the house anytime now. For all those who follows the show knows that half of the contestants will be eliminated in the finale.

Salman Khan begins the episode with a small task where contestants convey to the audience why they deserve to get votes. Reshami says she is stronger than Aarti and Shehnaaz states that the fans should vote her as she is real and natural.

In the next segment, the Khatra team and Dhinkchak Pooja take the stage and lighten up the mood. Salman Khan takes humorous dig at Dhinchak Pooja and says that he is a big fan of Pooja and requests her to sing ‘ Swagwali Topi’ song.



The Katra team and Dhinchak Pooja enter the house and they call Devoleena and Reshami for a dance performance. The ladies dance on ‘Pinga’ and what a sight to behold as the two bahus groove to the song. Next, Shehnaaz sings ‘ Chikni Chameli’.



The Katra team adds fun to the house with a watery task where housemates have to fetch each bucket filled with water and take it to the other side.

Bhojpuri actor and singer Khesari Lal Yadav take the stage by storm with his ‘dhamakedaar’ entry.

Asim is quizzed with the caller of the day. The caller slams the model for fighting over ‘ chai patti’ and for his ‘ Mard Ban’ comment for Paras.



Salman the rolls out ‘ The Aakal Ki Batti’ Task. Each housemate has to where a headpiece and need to mention why there is a need for another inmate to light up his ‘ aakal ki batti’.

Salman announces no elimination this weekend but next week with shocking overnight elimination and wild card entries, the show promises to have a grand first finale.

Stay tuned for the latest updates!