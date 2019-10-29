Tonight’s episode of Salman Khan hosted Bigg Boss 13 begins into a sudden round of elimination. Bigg Boss announces Mahira Sharma, Siddhartha Dey and Arti Singh to be in danger zone of elimination.

Check all the highlights of tonight’s episode here:

Siddharth finally opens up to Shehnaz about why he has been distancing himself from her. He confesses that her mixing up with opponent team members hurts him to which Shehnaz clarifies that even though they tried to manipulate her, she did not get affected. Asim says that he has been trying to make Sid understand the same.

View this post on Instagram #BiggBoss13#vivo#vivomobileindia#bigbossseason13#bigboss#bigbossofficial#koenamitra#paraschhabra#mahirasharma#devoleena#rashmidesai#shefalibagga#shehnaazkaurgill#daljietkaur#artisingh#siddharthdey#beingsalmankhan#oppo#bigbossupdates#bigbosscolourtv#BaniJ#colorstv#bb13 A post shared by BIGG BOSS (@biggboss14_official) on Oct 29, 2019 at 11:14am PDT

The teams discuss with their members whom they want to target. While Sid’s team chooses to put Shefali and Devoleena in the jail, Devoleena’s team chooses to put Siddharth and Asim behind bars of Bigg Boss house.

View this post on Instagram #BiggBoss13#vivo#vivomobileindia#bigbossseason13#bigboss#bigbossofficial#koenamitra#paraschhabra#mahirasharma#devoleena#rashmidesai#shefalibagga#shehnaazkaurgill#daljietkaur#artisingh#siddharthdey#beingsalmankhan#oppo#bigbossupdates#bigbosscolourtv#BaniJ#colorstv#bb13 A post shared by BIGG BOSS (@biggboss14_official) on Oct 29, 2019 at 11:15am PDT

Bigg Boss tells the housemates to vote out the contestants who they do not want to see in the future episodes and land them behind the BB jail.