Tonight’s episode of Salman Khan hosted Bigg Boss 13 begins into a sudden round of elimination. Bigg Boss announces Mahira Sharma, Siddhartha Dey and Arti Singh to be in danger zone of elimination.
Check all the highlights of tonight’s episode here:
- Siddharth finally opens up to Shehnaz about why he has been distancing himself from her. He confesses that her mixing up with opponent team members hurts him to which Shehnaz clarifies that even though they tried to manipulate her, she did not get affected. Asim says that he has been trying to make Sid understand the same.
- The teams discuss with their members whom they want to target. While Sid’s team chooses to put Shefali and Devoleena in the jail, Devoleena’s team chooses to put Siddharth and Asim behind bars of Bigg Boss house.
- Bigg Boss tells the housemates to vote out the contestants who they do not want to see in the future episodes and land them behind the BB jail.
- Devoleena secretly shares her coffee with Arti after which she gets scolded by Bigg Boss who asks her to put the box of coffee back in the storeroom. Paras snatches it from her and keeps it back as instructed by Bigg Boss.
- Winning the task, Devoleena and Siddharth are sent to choose the luxury budget which should not amount to more than 5kg. They go inside the storeroom and collect the eatables when Bigg Boss reminds them that the number of products should not exceed 10. On the buzzer sound, they bring the basket of the luxury budget out.
- Devoleena steals the necklace next and replaces Siddharth as the guard. Bigg Boss announces the round to which after Karishma announces Devoleena and Sid as the winners. With that she takes their leave.
- As per Bigg Boss’ instructions Siddharth and Rashami guard the neckpiece which is stolen by Arti who then becomes the next guard with Asim. Inside the house, Siddharth and Paras pole dance on Karishma’s demand. Coming out Siddharth steals the necklace and ends up as the next guard. Karishma asks Rashami to give her hands a massage and asks the guards to do 10 pushups each. Meanwhile, the rest of the housemates prepare a jingle for her.
- Bigg Boss 8 finalist Karishma Tanna enters the house as a dictator and assigns tasks to the housemates.
- Paras tries to cool her down in the garden area but Mahira ends up shouting at him and demanding her space.
- In the dressing room, Shehnaz and Rashami are talking when Paras enters and Shehnaz says that he only comes to her when Mahira is not nearby. On that note, Mahira enters and the three break into laughter which irks her. Paras goes after her to lighten her mood but Mahira gets further angry insuing into a verbal fight between the two.
- Siddharth Shukla pretends to be asleep while Shehnaz is in the room and the moment she leaves, Arti asks him why he is avoiding her. Siddharth simply says that he is not upset with her when Arti insists that he has been avoiding Shehnaz.
- Devoleena and Shehnaz discuss that they need to pull up their socks after they featured in the bottom of the vote list.
- Siddhartha Dey gets eliminated from the house. With that Bigg Boss announces the voting lines to be open for the remaining contestants.
- Bigg Boss reveals Arti Singh to be safe. He then asks Mahira and Siddhartha to express their emotions for the housemates and the audience watching them before announcing the name of the eliminated member.