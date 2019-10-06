Bigg Boss 13: Salman Khan’s ‘Janam Samjha Karo’ entry leaves fans gushing over him. He says that Arti Singh has understood him and his following his suggestion. Back to the house, Arti talks about that she is not the one influenced but thought so and that’s why she raised her hands when Salman asked her ‘ who is most influenced by other members of the house’ . Bigg Boss host, Salman Khan meets all contestants through the LCD screen. He trolls Abu Malik for his ‘ Phi Phi’ song and he sings another song during ‘ Weekend Ka Vaar’ episode and Salman trolls him again.

Salman then goes to Shehnaaz and ask her if she has learned rationing. She says after all members roasted her over rationing duty, she learned it. Salman takes her twist and she fails hilariously. Salman then asks Shehnaaz to talk to Asim in English and gives a laughter riot to the audience and members of the house.

The Bharat actor reveals that the contestants were asked to write letters to other members of the house. He reads some of the letters to the contestants and asks them to guess who wrote the letter to whom. Some were a warning letter and some were love letters. Shefali writes a love letter to Sidharth Dey. Salman goes on to troll Asim for his English speaking skills.

Salman asks contestants to go to the storeroom and wear balloons headbands on their heads. He further describes that these balloons represent misunderstanding contestants have about themselves. The other contestants are supposed to tell them about it and burst the balloon. Contestants attack each other over last week’s fight.

Salman defends Sidharth Dey on his sharp comment about him leaving work to come to Bigg Boss. Sidharth compares Koena to an aunty and again denies about his comment over actors coming to the show due to lack of word. Reshmi and Sidharth get into a fight.