Today’s show starts with Paras and Shehnaaz’s last night fight. Shehnaaz starts crying and tells Paras that he broke her trust again. Shehnaaz tells Asim and Shefali why she calls herself disloyal. She reasons that no one is deserving of her loyalty. Arti Singh gives advice to Sidharth Shukla to control her anger and do things accordingly.

Aarti brings up the topic of Rashami and Sidharth’s kitchen fight with him. She tells him that speaking as a friend, she doesn’t think he is playing a game. She feels he will last till the end, but he needs to manage his anger first. Then what we see next is Paras is confiding Aarti that he doesn’t want to be behind Shehnaaz. He can’t do Shehnaaz Shehnaaz all day all the time. Aarti forwards the same thing to Shehnaaz which hurts her more.

Paras speaks to Mahira and explains his reason for not rescuing Shehnaaz. Paras thinks that Shehnaaz has more chances to become the queen. But Siddharth Dey and Shehnaaz want Aarti and Mahira to become queen.

Shenaaz comes to Sidharth Shukla to rescue her. The task continues, and Sidharth gets the key. He rescues Shehnaaz.

Shehnaaz then throws Mahira’s pot because she thinks she is fake. Paras being the macho man and everyone’s friend jumps into the pool to save Mahira’s pot in the pool.

Mahira, Shehnaaz, and Paras get into an argument about playing dirty games. Shehnaaz and Mahira fight over their work in the Punjabi industry. Paras wants to make Shehnaaz understand that don’t fight with Mahira because she can help her.

Dalljiet makes Mahira understand to not be a second-angle in Shehnaaz- Paras connection. The second number is Aarti to throw the pot. She throws Koena’s pot in the water and says she is so fake. She just makes connections before nominations so that no one takes her name. On the other hand, Koena confronts Sidharth Dey because it was he who approached Koena and said sorry to her. She did not patch up with him after their fight. Later on, Koena and Aarti get into an argument.

Sidharth gets the key and he rescues Shehnaaz again. She throws Rashami’s pot because she feels even she is fake. She also brings up the kitchen fight with Siddharth as a reason.

Devoleena is hurt by Aarti’s comments on her. She openly speaks to Mahira that she always thought she was her friend but that was not the case.

Sidharth Dey gets the key and tells Rashami that it’s her turn. Rashami throws Aarti’s pot and explains that she has tried to clarify things with her many times, whenever she has misjudged her.



Abu Malik gets the key and he rescues Devoleena and she throws Dalljiet’s pot into the pool because she is too weak contestant.

Bigg Boss announces Devoleena the Rani No. 1, as her pot was intact. She is also safe from the next nominations, and won’t have to do her duties for the week. She will be using Rani’s bathroom and contestants need to follow her rules.