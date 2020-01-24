Bigg Boss 13 contestants Paras Chhabra and Mahira Sharma are known for their bonding and the love they have for each other. They are often seen fighting and consoling each other and their adorable nok-jhok are being liked by their fans. In tonight’s episode, the ‘good friends’ get into a fight after they both react on a joke. In the promo shared, Mahira comes to Paras and says that why is he upset on her. He says that he is losing patience and he doesn’t want to talk to her.

He then says that if she doesn’t see them together in the future, then she need not talk to him. She then replies by saying that if a person does not respect her, she can’t be with that person. She further says that she is just being shameless that she is sitting with him even after he asked multiple times to not talk to him.

Watch the promo here:



During the last weekend ka vaar episode, Paras clearly mentioned that he wanted to break-up with her before entering the show but she does not want to leave him. He further says that she is moral support for him since the time he has moved to Mumbai. He also claims that he is in love with Mahira and will end his relationship with Akanksha and then is planning to move forward with Mahira. He further calls her a ‘broker’ for managing things between him and his stylist.

Paras Chhabra’s girlfriend Akanksha Puri has now broken all ties with him. Her friend said, “Akanksha is deeply hurt after watching the Weekend Ka Vaar episode. She is disappointed with the way Paras has portrayed her and their relationship on the show and in front of Salman Khan. She has been supporting Paras ever since he has walked inside the house but he has let her down. She doesn’t want to be with a partner like him and feels it is better to end this relationship where there is no respect for her and her efforts.”