The latest episode of the controversial reality show Bigg Boss 13 saw a major twist in the game. One of the most popular players inside the house – Paras Chhabra had to bid adieu to the show. It was being expected that his ouster from the show would be because of playing unfairly in the captaincy task. However, Paras was asked by Bigg Boss to leave the show to nurse his injured finger.

The ardent viewers of the show would remember that in the beginning, Paras got his finger hurt while having an argument with Siddharth Shukla. The same injury worsened and led to Paras’ exit from the Bigg Boss house for a few days until he is fully recovered to participate in the game once again.

Paras’ exit left many hearts broken. Mahira Sharma and Shehnaaz Gill seemed especially devastated as Bigg Boss announced that their dear friend will be leaving the house due to a surgery. Both the women were seen shedding tears and expressing their feelings for Paras. While Mahira felt alone as she had developed a strong bonding with him over the weeks from day one in the show, Shehnaaz confessed that she fell in love with him and now she was going to miss him a lot.

Earlier, Devoleena Bhattacharjee had to quit the show for a few days because of her back injury. Both she and Paras are expected to join the rest of the housemates very soon after their recovery.

Meanwhile, Bigg Boss 13 has got a five-month extension. This means that not many eliminations will be happening soon. Currently, the contestants who are inside the house are Madhurima Tuli, Vishal Aditya Singh, Mahira Sharma, Hindustani Bhau, Siddharth Shukla, Arti Singh, Shehnaaz Gill, Arhaan Khan, Rashami Desai, Himanshi Khurana, Asim Riaz, Shefali Jariwala and Shefali Bagga. In the new development, Siddharth Shukla has been nominated for eviction for the next two weeks because of being violent in the game.

Watch out this space for all the latest updates on Bigg Boss 13!