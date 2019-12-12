In the next episode of Bigg Boss 13, Paras Chhabra will making his re-entry inside the house and will be showing the true colours of every one to each other. Not only this, but he will also expose Arhaan Khan in front of Rashami Desai and slam him over his statement about Rashami Desai being on the road when he met her. Soon after hearing this, Rashami can be seen left shocked and breaks down into tears.

Earlier, Arhaan was seen talking to Shefali Bagga and saying that when he met his lady love, she had zero balance in her account. He further said that she had helped her out and made her what she is today. He said, “When I met Rashami there was zero balance in her account. She was on the road. Only I know how I managed to help her out and make her what she is now.’’

However, Rashami has forgiven Arhaan and was seen hugging and proposing him. Recently, Rashami’s brother reacted to his statement and told Spotboye, “My sister was never on road. I really don’t understand why is he even talking such things about Rashami and damaging her image. This isn’t normal to hear from your partner. Plus, the recent event that happened during the Weekend Ka Vaar was very disturbing and now he talking about my sister being on road? I’m sorry but this is rubbish and very upsetting.”



He further added, “As a family, we would want her to take the right decision for herself as she has already been through a lot in the past. We can’t see her again digging her own grave. It’s very upsetting.”

As per the reports, Arhaan is misusing Rashami’s money and house and her parents were never in favour of the relationship and are more upset after the latest revelation.