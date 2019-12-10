Bigg Boss 13 has sent Siddharth Shukla and Paras Chhabra inside the secret room from where they are keeping the eye on all the contestants. In tonight’s episode, Paras got annoyed and removed his headphone after seeing Mahira being hugged by Asim and Vishal Singh in the changing room. While Asim hugs her and tells her to do her duty, Vishal Aditya Singh picks her up while hugging and they smile. Looking at this, Paras gets annoyed and says that when he was there nobody dared to do all this Mahira.

However, Siddharth tells him that she is having fun and she is not minding it and Paras agrees with him. Paras then says that once he is inside the house, he will tell Mahira about this.

Earlier, Paras told Siddharth that once he is inside the house, he will tell Rashami about Arhaan statement about her not having money when he met her.

Meanwhile, during the captaincy task, Shefali Jariwala and Asim break all ties after they get into an ugly spat. She then says that she can see Siddharth Shukla in him today. Wildcard contestant Vikas Gupta also destroys his friend Rashami Desai’s letter and says that he is here to play the game. Meanwhile, Mahira and Shehnaaz rejoice as Rashami destroys Shehnaaz’s letter during her turn.

Meanwhile, Siddharth and Paras enter the secret room and listens to whatever other inmates are talking about. Also, Himanshi Khurana has been evicted from the house leaving Asim Riaz devastated. Vikas Gupta has finally entered the house and inmates are not happy about their new member of the house.