Bigg Boss 13 is introducing new twists and turns every now and then. In tonight’s episode, Bigg Boss announced the new captaincy task and Paras Chhabra was the ‘sanchalak’ of the task. However, he cheated during the task and broke Shefali Jarriwala’s poster instead of Mahira Sharma’s. Looking at the unfairness, inmates asked Paras to play fairly and blamed him for cheating on the show.

However, even after constant warnings from Bigg Boss and other contestants, he did not stop and kept taking advantage of the power given to him. Now, as a punishment, Bigg Boss evicted him from the show which led Shehnaaz Gill to break down into tears. She even confessed that she is in love with Paras.

Recently, Shehnaaz advised Paras to get back in the game and tells him that he should start playing individually like before. During the weekend ka vaar episode, Salman announced that Paras has got the least number of votes and is saved only because of Devoleena.

The housemates go against the captain of the house, Siddharth Shukla, after he failed to manage the chaos created by Rashami and Vishal after they ate pasta from the luxury task. In a bid to disobey the captain, inmates denied to wake up in the morning even after the alarm ranged several times. The inmates blamed Siddharth for not getting the tea and other grocery items in the house. During the captaincy task, the contestants voted Siddharth out of the captaincy and said he does not deserve to be the captain. Along with Siddharth, Vishal has also voted the non-deserving candidate for the captaincy.

Bringing new twist on the show, Arhaan Khan, Shefali Bagga and Madhurima Tuli entered the house this week as wild card contestants.