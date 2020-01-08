In tonight’s episode of Bigg Boss 13, Paras Chhabra gets upset with Mahira Sharma after she shouts at the former. It so happened that Mahira was lying down on the sofa in the garden area when Paras comes to her and asks her what happened and why her mood is off. She brushes him away and says that she has pimples on her face and then shouts at him. Paras retaliates and asks her to talk to him nicely especially when he is talking to her nicely.

Later, during the captaincy task, Mahira asks inmates to go and perform the task but some say that they don’t want to go now. Paras then ask her to not tell anybody when to go as they will go according to their wish. Shehnaaz taunts her that for the first time, she agrees with Paras.



During the captaincy task, Bigg Boss cancels the task and punishes Mahira, Paras, and Asim for making the task get cancelled. While Asim’s team wants Rashami to be the next captain, Siddharth’s team wishes to make Paras the captain. During the task, Rashami takes a dig at Siddharth and burns his poster making him out of the captaincy. On the other hand, Vishal burns Arti’s poster and says that she will be biased and give no work to Siddharth. However, by the end, Asim, who has Rashami’s poster and Paras, who has Asim’s poster, get into a fight. Mahira, who has Paras’ poster, denies to burn it and says ‘Bigg Boss has given me Paras’.

As per the latest reports, Vindu Dara Singh will be entering soon inside the house as a wild card contestant. He will be entering the house for only a week but the housemates will be unaware of it.