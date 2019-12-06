Popular Bigg Boss 13 contestant Paras Chhabra left the house in the last night’s episode to get his injured finger fixed. However, the reality may be different altogether. According to various reports surfacing around, Paras might have gone out not because of the finger surgery but to get his wig corrected.

The ardent viewers of the show would know that the reality show winner wears a wig that was damaged in one of the tasks that happened earlier this week. This made the actor go out of the house and get things fixed for himself. Paras injured his finger long back during a task when Siddharth Shukla allegedly pushed him. However, it is after weeks that he and the team of Bigg Boss think that he needs surgery. It should also be noted that Paras continued to do all the tasks assigned by Bigg Boss throughout these weeks and a decision of surgery was taken after so many days.

The actor is expected to be back inside the house sooner than expected. Paras has been attacked by many other participants for wearing a wig and promoting fake standards of beauty. He was first targeted by Asim Riaz and Siddharth Shukla who revealed that his hair is not natural. Later, Shefali Jariwala and Arhaan Khan were seen mocking him for sporting fake hair to look good.

As soon as Paras left the house, Shehnaaz Gill and Mahira Sharma were seen breaking down. While Shehnaaz confessed her feelings for the MTV Splitsvilla winner, Mahira expressed how she is going to feel lonely after her dear friend’s exit.

What do you think of Paras’ exit from the house? Watch out this space for all the latest updates on Bigg Boss 13!