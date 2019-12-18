Bigg Boss 13 is getting interesting with each and every episode especially with new couples in the house – Paras Chhabra-Mahira Sharma and Siddharth Shukla-Shehnaaz Gill. Though, there is a love triangle going inside the house where Shehnaaz is in love with Paras and Paras is in love with Mahira and even Mahira likes Paras. Now, Mahira and Paras have confessed their love for each other.

In the latest promo, the duo can be seen engaged in a conversation where they confess love to each other. Soon Paras kisses Mahira on her cheeks and Mahira also kiss on Paras’ cheeks. Looks like there is a new couple in the house and Paras, Mahira fans are excited seeing them together.

Watch the promo here:



Recently, Shehnaaz accused Paras of ditching her and giving all attention to Mahira. Later, Shehnaz openly declares her love for Paras before everyone and challenges him to find another daring soul who would convey her feelings to him in such a bold way.

Bigg Boss 13 contestants Rashami Desai and Arhaan Khan’s relationship has been the talk of the town. A recent video going viral shows Shehnaz accusing Rashami of being diplomatic who thinks of doing one thing but ends up executing something else entirely. Shehnaz says that both Rashami and Arhaan are of the same level where he is openly using her and she is letting him have his way just so she can be in the game.

Over the past few weeks, Rashami and Arhaan’s relationship has been under the scanner apart from the most talked-about contestants of the house – Vishal Aditya Singh and his ex, Madhurima Tuli.