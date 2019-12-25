Bigg Boss 13 contestant Paras Chhabra‘s girlfriend Akanksha Puri has finally broken her silence over the growing closeness between him and another housemate Mahira Sharma. Akanksha opened up about Paras’ attitude, and the lies he is telling everyone in the house about their relationship and his newfound friendship with Sidharth Shukla.

“I respect Mahira’s mom. She has never talked ill about me and has shown her concerns towards me. Even I have male friends, but the gestures Paras and Mahira are doing don’t happen between friends. What they are doing happens between couples. Especially the intimate gestures, the love bites that he is giving Mahira happens between couples,” Akanksha said, in a report that appears in timesofindia.com.

She added: “I think Mahira must be having friends who do such stuff but I don’t have. She doesn’t react when Paras is doing it. She reacts when he has done so all this shows that the girl is comfortable. All this is making me feel if Paras is doing this for the game or something is really cooking between them.”

Despite all this, Akanksha still supports Paras. “It’s not that I have stopped supporting. I am supporting Paras even now and will continue to do so till the time he is in the show because it has nothing to do with our relationship. I know I am like a strong pillar in his life, his support system; so I would not stop supporting him,” she added.

She said she is mature enough to not take any decision in haste. “If he wants to move on in life tomorrow, I am fine with it but first I need to speak to him,” she added.

Akanksha said that Paras has hurt her and her self respect. “If these lies would have helped his game, I would have still given him a benefit of doubt but they haven’t helped him. I feel there was no need to lie and present a sobbing story. Initially, when he said that I am forcing this relationship on him and I cry and go and sit at his house, I felt that since he had to prove the connection inside, he was lying,” she said.

Akanksha thought Paras was trying to make her look bad so that his “reel connections look genuine”.

“Few things that he has said on the show were not required and he owes me a big time apology,” she said.

Akankasha then spoke about Paras’ dynamics with then-foe-now-friend Sidharth Shukla.

“I can this with a guarantee that Paras is playing with Sidharth. He can fall in love on the show but when it comes to being friends, I don’t think he can ever be a true friend of Sidharth. He knows that Sidharth is the strongest on the show and he doesn’t want to look bad by messing up with him,” she told timesofIndia.com.

Akanksha added: “He has developed a bond with Sidharth to be safe in the game and it is quite a smart move. This friendship is for the game Mahira and Paras both know this.”