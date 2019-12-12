In tonight’s episode of Bigg Boss 13, Paras Chhabra re-enters the house and exposes Arhaan Khan about his statement over Rashami Desai’s financial status. She then clarifies to Paras that in 2016 she was bankrupt and Arhaan helped her a lot during the difficult phase and then she started working and improved her financial status. Paras then says if that’s the kind of thing to say on the national television. However, Rashami hugged Paras and thanked him for telling her this.



Earlier, Earlier, Arhaan was seen talking to Shefali Bagga and saying that when he met his lady love, she had zero balance in her account. He further said that she had helped her out and made her what she is today. He said, “When I met Rashami there was zero balance in her account. She was on the road. Only I know how I managed to help her out and make her what she is now.’’



As per the reports, Arhaan is misusing Rashami’s money and house and her parents were never in favour of the relationship and are more upset after the latest revelation.

However, Rashami has forgiven Arhaan and was seen hugging and proposing him. Recently, Rashami’s brother reacted to his statement and told Spotboye, “My sister was never on road. I really don’t understand why is he even talking such things about Rashami and damaging her image. This isn’t normal to hear from your partner. Plus, the recent event that happened during the Weekend Ka Vaar was very disturbing and now he talking about my sister being on road? I’m sorry but this is rubbish and very upsetting.”