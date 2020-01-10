In tonight’s episode of Bigg Boss 13, Siddharth Shukla and Shehnaaz can be seen doing nok-jhok and then hugging and patching up. Arch rival of Siddharth, Rashami Desai is seen advising Shehnaaz about her relationship with the Dil Se Dil Tak actor. She asks the Punjabi singer to not get distracted and not to get hurt by other housemates’ behaviour. She also tells Shehnaaz that if she considers Siddharth as her best friend or is in love with him, she should think about it only after the show is over.



Meanwhile, Shehnaaz goes up on the stage and roasted Mahira that she broke down into tears. Shehnaaz started by saying, “Inko dekhe, pehle Mahira ko. Main toh kehta hoon dekhna bhi worth hai. Achha inhone complain kiya Paras kiss bahut karte hai. Pagli, iss baat ke liye complain thodi karte hai. Sirf ghar pe phone karna hota hai aur bolna hota hai ‘ammi, Paras’.”



During the weekend ka vaar episode, Deepika Padukone will be gracing the show with her presence for the promotion of her latest release film Chhapaak. During her visit, she rolls out a task for the contenders and the inmates are divided into two teams. The team that includes Vishal Aditya Singh, Shehnaaz Gill, Shefali Jarriwala and Arti Singh wins the task and as a prize they get to go on a joy ride with Deepika.

As per the latest reports, Vindu Dara Singh will be entering soon inside the house as a wild card contestant. He will be entering the house for only a week but the housemates will be unaware of it.