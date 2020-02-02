Rashami Desai, who is currently inside Bigg Boss 13 house, lashed out at Himanshi Khurana for sharing her personal life with other contestants on the show. In the latest Weekend Ka Vaar episode, Salman Khan showed the clip to the contestants in which Himanshi was seen discussing Rashami and Arhaan Khan‘s relationship with Vishal Aditya Singh and Asim Riaz. Salman slammed Himanshi for speaking about the matters from outside the house with the contestants inside. He also asked her why she didn’t discuss the entire conversation with Rashami when the conversation was all about her.

Later, Rashami was seen telling Himanshi in clear words to ‘stay out’ of her relationship and the matters concerning her and Arhaan. The actor, who is a popular contestant this season, told Himanshi that she had no rights to spill the beans about her personal life with anyone else in the house. She asked Himanshi to steer clear away from the issues that are about her personal life both inside and outside the house.

What Himanshi said in her conversation with Vishal and Asim also angered Arti Singh and Devoleena Bhattacharjee. Devo revealed on the show that Rashami has tried her best to maintain the dignity of her relationship by keeping mum on many issues. She said Rashami didn’t even know about Arhaan’s ex-wife let alone the kid from the first wife. Arti, who is a good friend of Rashami from outside the house, asked why Arhaan decided to confide in Himanshi and not in Devoleena when he knew that the latter was going to enter the house as Rashami’s connection and he could have had better chances of being heard by his girlfriend if his words were going through Devo.

What do you think of the Weekend Ka Vaar episode this time?