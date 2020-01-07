In tonight’s episode of Bigg Boss 13, Rashami Desai and Arti Singh get into an ugly fight after Former calls latter ‘Siddharth Shukla’s puppet’. It all started when Rashami heard Arti saying that Rashami is a bad company to stay with. When Rashami goes to confront her, they exchange an ugly war of words and get into a fight. Arti tries to clarify that she was saying in another sense. Rashami asks Arti to not talk to her anymore. Rashami says to Arti that the word is not good.

Later, Shehnaaz talks it out to Rashami and tells her that Arti has no issue in the house and she is playing independently but she is always taking Siddharth’s name. Shehnaaz asks Rashami to ignore. On the other hand, Arti breaks down into tears and says that everyone has asked her to not be ‘used’ emotionally but she ignored since Rashami is a friend.



Earlier, Earlier, Rashami Desai broke down into tears after Paras Chhabra asked Mahira Sharma to not cook food for her, Asim Riaz, Vishal Aditya Singh, Shefali Bagga, and Madhurima Tuli. He also addressed them as ‘faltu people’ in front of the guests Ajay Devgn and Kajol. It all happened when Kajol and Ajay called Paras Chhabra and Mahira Sharma for a task where they have to say a good and a bad thing for each other. Rashami and Mahira had a major fight after the former complained that the lunch and dinner are prepared together and it has become a habit now. Rashami also said that she will prepare her own food and Mahira cooks with a lot of negativity.

Recently, Shehnaaz Gill was seen fuming with anger after Siddharth Shukla poked her continuously. He was seen telling Mahira that she is the most sorted person in the house and he doesn’t understand why people get jealous of her. Siddharth comes to her to convince her but she says that he is unnecessarily making her cry. Siddharth gets surprised by her statement and Shehnaaz, out of rage, slaps him.