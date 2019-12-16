One of the much-talked couple in the Bigg Boss 13 house is Rashami Desai and Arhaan Khan. When Arhaan entered the house again, he proposed Rashami and confessed his love. They both started dating and spent some quality time together. Over the past few weeks, Rashami and Arhaan’s relationship has been under the scanner.

However, previously, on a weekend ka vaar episode, Salman Khan exposed Arhaan’s truth about a child from a previous marriage which left Rashami Desai shocked. Not, only this, Arhaan even made comments about Rashami being bankrupt which left her family affected.

So, therefore in today’s episode, we see a promo that shows Rashami and Arhaan having an emotional conversation in the presence of captain Vikas Gupta. Rashami is seen crying and telling Arhaan that their relationship is just in its initial stage. She confronts her about his statement that he is the one who has made her what she is. His comments about her being bankrupt were wrong and he should not have projected it that way.

Arhaan too gets emotional and Rashami tells him that she doesn’t want to lose him and that there is no one who loves her. While crying Rashami says Arhaan that they should end this relationship as it is good for both of us. “There are so many complications in life and want to get out of them one by one. I don’t want to get into complications again. The way you projected it was absolutely wrong. You are disturbed and I am more disturbed than you.” Rashami breaks down.

The actor adds, “There is no one who loves me and even you are aware of the same.”

Watch the video here:

A few days ago, Rashami’s brother, Gaurav Desai also went inside the house and warned her that things are not how they seem to be in front of her and she should not take any decision about being with Arhaan inside the house.