In tonight’s episode of Bigg Boss 13, Asim Riaz is given a task where he has to play the role of policeman and ensure that other inmates follow the house rules and other rules set by him as a captain. If rules not followed, he can give warning, give punishment and even send them in jail. Asim asks Siddharth to rest or to take part in the task as he looks physically fine. To which, Rashami tells Asim, “T-shirt v shirt pehnao. Itna health par mat jao.”

This does not go well with Siddharth and he calls Rashami ‘naukrani’. Hearing this, she goes all ballistic and fights with Siddharth asks him to tell her what kind of girl is she according to him. While Asim and Arhaan take Rashami’s side, Vikas Gupta thinks everyone targets and pokes Siddharth.

Later, Arhaan goes to Siddharth and asks him if he talks like this at his home and he answers, “Ghar pe meri aisi ladkiyaan nahi hai.” This statement makes Rashami lose her cool and she asks Siddharth to tell her what type of girl he thinks she is. This leads to a huge fight between Rashami and Siddharth. Later, Arhaan also warns him to not talk to Rashami like this and they even get into a fight.

Even Vishal takes Rashami’s side and tells him that he should talk respectively and if he can’t then he will teach him.

Meanwhile, Mahira and Paras have publically accepted their love for each other. In the latest promo, Mahira Sharma tells Shehnaz Gill not to come between her and Paras Chhabra’s bond and relationship. She seriously warns Shehnaz to stay away from Paras as she loves him. Mahira confesses her love for Paras and doesn’t want Shehnaz around him anymore. “Clear words mein bol rahi hu ab isse door rahe, pyar hai mujhe”, Mahira shouts on Shehnaz and then kisses her and Paras kisses her back. Mahra continues, “Mujhe close close bolke tune wohi kia jot ere dil mein tha”.