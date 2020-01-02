It was a nomination special episode in Bigg Boss 13. After a lot of hustle and bustle in the house, the contestants who were nominated for eviction this week were Madhurima Tuli, Rashami Desai, Vishal Aditya Singh, Shefali Bagga, Shefali Jariwala and Mahira Sharma.

The entire process was kept simple by Bigg Boss who asked the contestants to take two names they want to nominate for eviction this week. Later, the captain of the house this week – Shehnaaz Gill was given an opportunity to nominate another contestant and she chose Rashami. Ensuing the nominations process inside the house was a huge fight between Shefali Jariwala and Vishal, Madhurima and Shefali Bagga. Jariwala is often called out for putting her nose in the matters that don’t concern her and turn tiny issues into huge fights. She nominated Bagga telling her that she doesn’t respect women after the latter had a fight with Paras Chhabra for commenting on her professions.

Jariwala also nominated Madhurima for speaking in support of Vishal. This irked many and later, Asim was seen making a strategy asking Rashami, Madhurima, Vishal and Bagga to not let Jariwala has her own way in the game.

Meanwhile, Mahira created a ruckus in the house by first refusing to cook breakfast and later, cooking lesser than expected. Paras came out in support of her and took the fight with all.

Who do you think is going to get eliminated this week?