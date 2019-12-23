In tonight’s episode of Bigg Boss 13, the two good friends Rashami Desai and Arti Singh get into a heated argument after the former confronts the latter for not standing up for her when Siddharth Shukla passed nasty comments. In the promo, Rashami can be seen breaking down into tears while talking to Arhaan Khan and says that she is shocked that Arti didn’t stand up for her even after knowing what happened in the past between the two arch-rivals. She later goes to her and confronts but Arti says that if she is right, why she doesn’t reveal everything that happened in the past.

The fight then takes an ugly turn where Rashami says that she lost a friend and she will never earn it back. Arti responds saying that she doesn’t want her personal life to become public and both of them are her friends. She further says that ‘I don’t want to get into this shit’.

Watch the promo here:



Meanwhile, Paras Chhabra provokes Mahira Sharma to deny performing her kitchen duties and she ends up not cooking breakfast. Later, Madhurima Tuli too denies that she will not wash utensils. The two ladies in the house say that they are not in a mood to perform their duties today. Arti gets offended and argues with them for not doing their work in the house. This leads to a fight between Paras and Vishal.



Recently, Salman Khan opened up about Bigg Boss contestants and their ugly fights inside the house. Talking to Pinkvilla, he said, “This season I wasn’t angry at all, I feel. Till one point, I do what I can do and see that they go in the right direction and after a point, I don’t give a damn. It is their life. I am not their father, brother and family, I am just a host. They have all watched the show and come. When I see that they go totally off and perhaps won’t get work outside, that’s when I come in. It is not a scripted show, their personalities do come out. People who know that in the industry would not want to work with such personalities, so I try and keep that as a benchmark.”