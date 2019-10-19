Actor and model Arhaan Khan recently spoke his relationship with Rashami Desai who is currently seen inside Bigg Boss 13 house as one of the contestants this season. Both Arhaan and Rashami are rumoured to be dating each other and speculations were also rife that the audience will get to see their budding romance inside the house as well. Arhaan is expected to be one of the wild card entries inside the house. In fact, various reports suggested that Arhaan and Rashami will get married inside the house this season. Now, in his latest interview with Times of India, the model cleared all the rumours.

He first denied dating Rashami and then also refused the reports of being offered Bigg Boss 13. However, Arhaan heaps praise on Rashami for maintaining dignity and respect in her stance inside the house. The actor complemented the Uttaran-star for being graceful and not losing her calm while playing the game. Arhaan also mentioned Rashami’s ‘real personality’ and said the kind of person she is, no ‘dirty politics’ can be expected from her.

Further, commenting on the rumours of participating in Bigg Boss 13 soon, Arhaan said he hasn’t been approached by anyone to be a part of the show. However, he mentioned he loves the show and considers it a ‘great platform to showcase yourself.’ Adding more, he said even though he hasn’t been offered the show yet, he has no doubts that he will accept Bigg Boss in a breath if he is asked to be a part of it. “I have been hearing this news of Rashami and me getting married inside the house. We are not getting married. We are not even dating so the news of our marriage is rubbish,” Arhaan further said.

Are you impresses with Rashami Desai’s journey in Bigg Boss 13 so far? Watch out this space for all the latest updates on Bigg Boss 13!