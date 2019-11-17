Bigg Boss 13 will witness one more eviction tonight at the Weekend ka Vaar episode. As per the latest sources, Rashami Desai’s alleged boyfriend Arhaan Khan will be eliminated leaving housemates shocked. During his stay, Arhaan has got into fights with Siddharth Shukla and Asim Riaz. Not only this, he also called Asim, Siddharth’s shadow.

In the last few episodes, Rashami was also caught on camera confessing that she likes him but Arhaan kept his distance and maintained to be a good friend.

During the weekend ka vaar episode, Siddharth Shukla also asks Reshami if she loves him leaving the latter shocked by his question.

However, there was news that Arhaan and Reshami might get married inside the house but they rubbished the news. Speaking to IANS, Rashami said, “I really want to know who is spreading these rumours. I am a mature woman and I know how to take decisions. I don’t understand why someone would do this. This is a very stupid rumour. It is (marriage) such a beautiful thing. If I get married, I will let people know about it in a beautiful way. I won’t be committing a crime.”

In tonight’s episode, Hindustani Bhau and Vishal will get into a heated argument. Salman will be playing some fun tasks with the contestants. The episode will also witness Pagalpanti cast Pulkit Samrat, Kirti Kharbanda, Urvashi Rautela, Anil Kapoor and others will be seen gracing the stage of Bigg Boss Weekend Ka Vaar.

Stay tuned for the latest updates!