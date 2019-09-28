Bigg Boss 13 hosted by Salman Khan is all set to have its grand premiere on September 29. The premiere will witness various power-packed performances and twists. The names of the contestants are already doing rounds on social media increasing the anticipation among the viewers. Now, as per the latest Pinkvilla report, actor Rashmi Desai, who is entering the show with her beau Arhaan Khan and is speculated to tie the knot inside the house, is the highest-paid celebrity on the show. As per the report, the actor will be paid a whopping amount of Rs 1.2 crore (approx) for her stay in the house.

A source close to Pinkvilla revealed, “Apart from entering the house with beau Arhaan Khan, Rashami is also being paid a colossal amount of 1.2 crore (approx) for her stay inside the house. Given the popularity of the actress, the makers are riding on her to raise the entertainment quotient in the show. Rashami too is pretty excited especially with the whopping amount she is getting paid.”

With no commoner inside the house, it will be interesting to watch how celebrities gel around each other. Talking about no commoner, Salman told IANS, “This whole thing of commoner and celebrity — I don’t think there is much of a difference between them. Commoner and celebrity are just terms. Everybody is a commoner, everybody is a celebrity. Once they enter the house and you watch them on TV, they become a celebrity. This time I think they have gone for all celebrities, who are very big on television, across various industries. So, it is a nice blend of a lot of different (people).”

The confirmed contestants are Wajid Khan, Siddharth Shukla, Devoleena Bhattacharjee, Koena Mitra, Dalljiet Kaur, Vivian Dsena, Arhaan Khan. The speculated names are Mugdha Godse, Aarti Singh, Paras Chhabra, Aalisha Panwar and Aditya Narayan among others.