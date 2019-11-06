Bigg Boss 13 is leaving no stone unturned to bring twists for the audience and trouble for the inmates of the house. In the first mini finale, Shefali Bagga, Devoleena Bhattacharjee and Reshami Desai were evicted from the how. However, now there is good news for Devoleena and Reshami’s fans. As per the latest report, the ladies will enter the secret room today and will be re-entering the show on Thursday.

A source close to the reality show revealed to Indian Express, “Both the television actors will enter the secret room today and the episode will air on Thursday night. The makers were sure they wouldn’t let the two go but were waiting for the right opportunity to get them back. This will be a good chance for Rashami and Devoleena to understand the game and not make the same mistakes again.”

Earlier, in an interview, Shefali Bagga, who got evicted from the show, feels that she is out of the house because of Devoleena and Reshami. She said, “I think they were trying to play safe and support their friends. But this was a personal task. I think it was too late when they realised it. Paras had made it clear that he would give immunity to Mahira. So we should have played an individual game. After all, only one will win the title and not a group.”

As of now, wild card contestants have made their entry inside the house and Siddharth Shukla is under scanner for his aggressive behaviour with Mahira Sharma during the “BB Transportation Services” task. Bigg Boss is yet to make a decision and it will be revealed in tonight’s episode.