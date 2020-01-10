In the next weekend ka vaar episode of Bigg Boss 13, Salman Khan will be seen getting upset on his favourite contestant Shehnaaz Gill and will slam her for creating a scene after Siddharth Shukla poked for being jealous of Shehnaaz Gill. In the promo, the Danabgg actor can be seen telling Shehnaaz that he is talking to her nicely, so she should even reciprocate in a good way instead of doing drama and crying.

She sits on the floor and says that she doesn’t want to live in the house anymore and Salman asks the makers to open the gate and let her go inside the house. She then cries a lot and dodges all contestants and says she doesn’t want to talk to anybody. Siddharth then follows her and she goes and sits right in front of the gate of the controversial house. The Dil Se Dil Tak actor tries to convince her but she doesn’t stop crying.



Earlier, Shehnaaz Gill was seen fuming with anger after Siddharth Shukla poked her continuously. He was seen telling Mahira that she is the most sorted person in the house and he doesn’t understand why people get jealous of her. Shehnaaz, who was lying down on the lounge in the garden area overheard him and asked him to keep his mouth shut and be in his limits. With no stopping to Siddharth, Shehnaaz then retaliates and pushes him away and asks him to not say such things. She then breaks down into tears, hits herself and then goes to her bed and starts crying. Siddharth comes to her to convince her but she says that he is unnecessarily making her cry. Siddharth gets surprised by her statement and Shehnaaz, out of rage, slaps him.



During the weekend ka vaar episode, Deepika Padukone will be gracing the show with her presence for the promotion of her latest release film Chhapaak. During her visit, she rolls out a task for the contenders and the inmates are divided into two teams. The team that includes Vishal Aditya Singh, Shehnaaz Gill, Shefali Jarriwala and Arti Singh wins the task and as a prize they get to go on a joy ride with Deepika.