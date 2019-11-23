Actor Salman Khan has been hosting Bigg Boss for nearly 10 years now. The fans of the show expect him to grill the contestants and school them for their bad behaviour inside the house every weekend. However, Salman, while shooting the latest Weekend Ka Vaar episode for Bigg Boss 13, said the audience shouldn’t expect justice from him because he is not responsible for whom the channel decides to keep and evict from the house.

Salman made the statement in the light of the entire criticism he’s receiving on social media for not bashing Siddharth Shukla for his aggressive behaviour inside the house. In tonight’s episode of Bigg Boss 13, Salman will be seen slamming Siddharth for his aggression and behaving violently with Asim Riaz by pushing him multiple times during an argument.

The superstar will go on to add that if he could, he would have immediately asked Siddharth to leave because he is the core problem of all the issues in the house and his aggression is beyond his control. Salman will also be seen telling the contestants that the makers think Siddharth is getting TRPs and that’s the reason he can’t overpower their decision of keeping him in the house, otherwise Siddharth is the only contestant who should be shown the door. The actor, who’s popular for not mincing his words while schooling the participants in the reality show, will also warn Siddharth about not getting work in the industry due to his problematic temperament. “If I have to evict one person right now, it would 100% be you, Siddharth Shukla,” Salman will be seen stating in Saturday’s episode of Weekend Ka Vaar.

Meanwhile, Khesari Lal Yadav has been evicted from the show in a mid-week eviction and Himanshi Khurana has become the new captain of the house. Watch out this space for all the latest updates on Bigg Boss 13!