In the upcoming Weekend Ka Vaar episode, Salman Khan will be seen shouting at the contestants. It seems the actor lost his cool after seeing everyone fighting physically since Monday. Earlier, Asim Riaz and Siddharth Shukla had a fight and the next day girls had a catfight. A promo of the upcoming episode shows the actor screaming at the contestants for their conduct on the show.

Salman Khan discusses the ugly fight between Rashami and Mahira Sharma which leads to a hairline fracture of Desai’s finger. In the last episode, Rashami hurt her finger as Shehnaaz tried to snatch and pull away the doll that Rashami was using to mock Mahira Sharma.

While this entire snatching thing was happening, Sana and Rashami got aggressive and the latter ended up hurting her finger. She was then taken for a checkup where she was informed about her hairline fracture. As she comes back in the house, Hindustani Bhau asks her to file a complaint against Sana and take stern action against her.

In the video, Salman Khan was asking Shehnaz Gill-Siddharth Shukla- Asim Riaz and Hindustani Bhau to pack the bags and leave the house immediately. Further, Salman says open the door Bigg Boss and the gates were opened so that they can leave.

In tonight’s episode, Salman Khan will also be seen lashing out at Arhaan for blackmailing the contestants by talking about their life outside the house. A furious Salman then goes on to tell Arhaan that he is going to reveal some shocking details of his life to Rashami right away. The host then asks Rashami if she knows about all his family members. And when he starts saying, he probes him further and tells Rashami as to how he is doing this purely because he has known her for so long. And just when we thought that this is Salman’s anger talking, he asks him about marriage, and then also says the word ‘baccha’ but the promo stops at that. Salman slowly reveals that Arhaan had a wife and then he throws the bomb by revealing that he even has a child. This gives Rashami the shock of her life and she is left exasperating and appalled.

The entire detail about the matter will be revealed in the Saturday episode of Weekend Ka Vaar.

