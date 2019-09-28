The most controversial reality show, Bigg Boss 13 hosted by Salman Khan is just around the corner and the excitement in the fans is increasing with each passing moment. The grand premiere will take place on September 29 where Salman will introduce the contestants on the show. However, many names have already come out with different celebrities introducing them. Ahead of the grand premiere, the makers of the show have dropped another promo featuring Madhuri Dixit and Salman Khan.

In the promo, Salman and Madhuri give the tour of the house and there is a lot of dancing in different corners of the house. Not only this, the duo also recreates Hum Aapke Hain Koun moments for their fans. The show also promises a lot of twists for the contestant and entertainment for the fans. The show also includes Ameesha Patel, who will be the female voice inside the house.

Watch the promo here:



There has been a lot of buzz about the contestants on the show. Rumours also suggest that the most highest paid contestant Reshami Desai will tie the knot with her beau Arhaan Khan inside the house. On the other hand, Rakhi Sawant will introduce her husband Ritesh on the show. The premiere night will also witness some of the power-packed performances.

This time there will be no commoner inside the house. Talking about the same Salman told IANS, “This whole thing of commoner and celebrity — I don’t think there is much of a difference between them. Commoner and celebrity are just terms. Everybody is a commoner, everybody is a celebrity. Once they enter the house and you watch them on TV, they become a celebrity. This time I think they have gone for all celebrities, who are very big on television, across various industries. So, it is a nice blend of a lot of different (people).”

For the uninitiated, the speculated names that have come up on this year’s participants’ list include Wajid Khan, Rajpal Yadav, Mugdha Godse, Devoleena Bhattacharjee, Siddharth Shukla, Aarti Singh, Paras Chhabra, Aalisha Panwar, Dalljiet Kaur, and Aditya Narayan among others.