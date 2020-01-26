In tonight’s Bigg Boss 13 episode, Bollywood actors Varun Dhawan, Shraddha Kapoor and the Street Dancer 3D team came for the promotions and taught a few anger management tips to Sidharth Shukla. Nora Fatehi’s latest Street Dancer 3D song Garmi has her sexy twerks and on Salman Khan’s show Remo D’Souza, Shraddha Kapoor and Varun Dhawan dance on Garmi and asks Salman Khan, Sidharth Shukla, Asim Riaz to twerk on Garmi.

In the video, Raghav is joined by Superstar Salman Khan while Sidharth and Paras can be seen performing twerk in the house. Shehnaaz can be seen singing a Punjabi song, which Rashami translates to Gujarati. Sensing it rubbish, Salman asks her to say sorry to the country for her performance in a funny way.

Watch the video:

Garmi song features Nora Fatehi and Varun Dhawan’s sizzling hot moves. The two actors are setting the dance floor on fire with their sizzling dances moves in the video of the song. Penned and composed by Badshah, the foot-tapping number is perfect for New Year’s Eve parties and the weddings of the season. The song has been sung by singer Neha Kakkar and composer Badshah himself.

The film has collected Rs 13.21 crore on its second day at the Box Office. Street Dancer 3D faced a Box Office clash with Kangana Ranaut starrer Panga. Good word-of-mouth is helping the Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari directorial to rise high in numbers. However, both Panga and Street Dancer 3D seem hugely affected by the waves around Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior that still seem to be running among the audience. The Ajay Devgn and Kajol starrer has been performing fantastically and has crossed the benchmark of Rs 200 crore at the Box Office already.