Bigg Boss 13 is one of the most controversial shows, thanks to contestants fights, abusive nature, patch-ups, break-ups and Salman Khan’s slamming contestants on weekend ka vaar. In tonight’s episode, the audience will see high-octane drama where Rashami and Siddharth’s fight escalates and they throw tea on each other. Siddharth also tears apart Arhaan Khan’s shirt when he comes to defend Rashami.

In the promo, Salman can be seen sitting on the stage and looking at the contestants fighting from the control room. He even schools contestants about their abusive behaviour and an ugly exchange of words. The inmates start to fight and abuse each other in front of the Dabangg actor and he gives an earful to the housemates.



However, if the latest reports are to be believed, Salman Khan got irked with Siddharth’s behaviour towards Rashami and started to gave him an earful but the creative team of the show stopped him in midway for the reasons unknown. After which, Salman and the team members had a discussion. It will be interesting to see how the scene unfolds and even if the creative team decides the scene to go on air.

As per the latest buzz, there will be no evictions this weekend. As a surprise to contestants, no housemates will be evicted this week. the housemates who are nominated are Siddharth Shukla, Arti Singh, Arhaan Khan, Shefali Bagga, Vishal Aditya Singh, Madhurima Tuli, and Asim Riaz.



Meanwhile, the contestants will be seen exchanging an ugly war of words in front of Salman Khan and get into a fight with each other. The fight that started off in the last episode where Rashami goes all ballistic after Siddharth calls her ‘naukrani’