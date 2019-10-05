The fans are excited to enjoy the first Weekend Ka Vaar episode in Bigg Boss 13. Host Salman Khan is going to entertain the viewers and also school the contestants for this week’s journey in the house. However, the actor is not going to be alone on the stage this time. Actor Hina Khan recently uploaded a picture from the sets of Bigg Boss 13 in which she was seen posing with Salman on stage. And now, various reports suggest that the cast of another biggie – Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy is going to join Salman on stage in the Weekend Ka Vaar episode.

It is reported that the film’s lead stars Chiranjeevi-Tamannah Bhatia and producer Ram Charan recently shot their scenes in the episode with Salman on the stage of Bigg Boss 13. The film, which was released all over the country on October 2, got good reviews and terrific word-of-mouth. Chiranjeevi’s mega presence and a larger-than-life action film impressed the viewers.

The Surender Reddy-directorial is based on the life of real-life freedom fighter Uyyalawada Narasimha Reddy from the Rayalaseema region of Andhra Pradesh. Chiranjeevi’s son Ram Charan made the film to fulfill his father’s dream of starring in a huge costume drama.

Meanwhile, on Bigg Boss 13, the team fo Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy is expected to also go inside the house and interact with the contestants. Even Hina Khan is expected to meet the contestants and tell them how they are looking from outside the house.

Hina’s post about Bigg Boss 13 shows her looking stylish in a yellow coloured separates while Salman looks dapper in a pink shirt and beige pants. Hina’s post reads, “When Miss Khan met Mr khan.. It’s always a pleasure to share the stage with you Salman.. Meeting you since four seasons now in #BiggBoss #LuckyMe #OurLittleTradition #WeekEndKaWaar #Season10,11,12,13” (sic)

No eliminations are going to be done this weekend. However, the contestants are unaware of this fact. Watch out this space for all the latest updates on Bigg Boss 13!