Bigg Boss 13 has got an extension of five weeks and Salman Khan is all set to quit the show. As per the latest report, he will be replaced by Filmmaker Farah Khan. A source close to the TV industry told IANS, “Salman is quitting the show and Farah Khan will be taking over from January. He’s expected to celebrate his birthday on the sets.”

As per the report, he will be quitting the show owing to his health issues. The Dabangg actor has recovered from Trigeminal Neuralgia, which doesn’t allow him to get angry as it will disturb his nerves. However, every week he can be seen shouting or being sarcastic with the contestants due to their behaviour in the house.

A source close to the actor has revealed to PTI that he is upset with the behaviour of the show’s contestant. The source further said, “It is true Salman Khan is quitting and Farah Khan to take over ‘Bigg Boss. He was disappointed by contestants behaviour. He has announced in the show also.”

A source close to the development said, “The last day of (his) shoot is not fixed yet. She (Farah) is expected to (take over) in January.”

Another industry source told Deccan Chronicle, “Salman has recovered from a health issue called Trigeminal Neuralgia, which doesn’t allow him to get very angry as it will disturb his nerves. But every week, one or the other participant is getting on to his nerves, which is not good for Salman’s health. Hence, this is certainly the last season of the show that he will be hosting.”

The source further said, “He has been wanting to quit for a few seasons now, but somehow the channel and the production house keep getting him back. But now, he has clearly been told by close ones as well that the show should not hurt him in any manner, as his family and friends are concerned for him.”

However, Salman’s father Salim Khan denied any such reports on his health condition and told PTI, “His health is fine, it’s all untrue. We have not asked him to slow down or quit the show. Of course, he works round-the-clock but that’s about it. Neither a suggestion has come from us nor his health is a factor for worry.”