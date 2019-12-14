We all know that Siddharth Shukla’s health has worsened and he has reportedly been admitted to a hospital. In today’s episode, Salman makes a video call to TV actor Siddharth Shukla who is admitted to the hospital to know his whereabouts and wish him a very happy birthday. That’s right!

Salman reveals that Siddharth has been saved from evictions. Then, Salman joked that he wonders if God will save his life. Siddharth revealed that he will have to stay in the hospital for a few days more and said that he has not met his family yet.

Later, Salman said that this is because he is still in the game then he showed Shukla messages from his fans and everyone is missing Siddharth. For the uninitiated, Siddharth was nominated for eviction for straight two weeks because he pushed Asim Riaz during a task.

As per the reports, Google has named Siddharth Shukla as the most searched Indian TV actor of 2019. He is also on the ninth spot for most searched Indian celebrities in 2019.

After Siddharth Shukla was hospitalised, Shehnaaz Gill had also fallen sick. As per the latest reports, she is not keeping well and is also receiving food from the outside due to the same reason. Meanwhile, Paras has come back inside the house after the surgery. In yesterday’s episode, Paras Chhabra entered the house and got into a fight with Vishal Singh. He also exposed Arhaan Khan on his statement over Rashami Desai’s financial status to which she clarified that she was bankrupt in 2016 and Arhaan helped her out during the difficult phase and then she started working and improved her financial status. Paras then said if that’s the kind of thing to say on the national television. However, Rashami hugged Paras and thanked him for telling her this.