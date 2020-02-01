In the latest promo of Bigg Boss 13: Weekend Ka Vaar special episode, Salman Khan lashes out at Asim Riaz for fooling around with Himanshi Khurana. The host takes Asim’s class and reveals that he has been dating someone outside with whom he hasn’t broken up yet. Salman also adds that he should have broken up with the other person outside the house before ‘confessing’ his love for Himanshi on the show. As shown in the clip, this detail about Asim’s life outside the house shocks everyone.

Asim then says he has a lot to fix outside the house and he will do that once the show ends. However, he maintains that he has been head over heels in love with Himanshi and cannot think about anyone else but her. Himanshi, meanwhile, maintains her silence.

Asim has been expressing his feelings for Himanshi ever since Shefali Jariwala‘s husband entered the show and told him that Himanshi had broken up with her fiance. The popular contestant then met Himanshi in a special week where she re-entered the house to lend support to him along with others. As soon as Asim saw Himanshi, he went down on his knees and proposed to her. Later, Himanshi was seen discussing with various other contestants namely Rashami Desai, Vikas Khanna and Shehnaaz Gill that she isn’t yet sure about her feelings for Asim.

Earlier, Salman gave the same piece of advice to Paras Chhabra. The host asked him to sort out his relationship with his girlfriend outside the show before confessing his feelings to Mahira Sharma inside the house.

