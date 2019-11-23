Salman Khan hosted reality show Bigg Boss 13 is making headlines all over the media for reaching the top 10 charts of TRP. The show will give you all types of emotions. In the last two months, Bigg Boss has gained a lot of viewership. In a recent Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC) TRP report, it was seen that Bigg Boss 13 has been the most viewed shows in India.

The show has finally started to pick momentum and fans love the drama and fights between the contestants. Be it the fight between Sidharth Shukla and Asim Riaz or the swayamvar of Shehnaaz Gill, fans are really liking it.

There were rumors last week that the show is apparently going to get an extension of a few weeks and that’s true! A source has recently confirmed that Bigg Boss will be extended for about three to four weeks and more wildcard entries will be sent for the same.

According to Pinkvilla reports, Bigg Boss 13 has got an extension of five weeks and the makers of the show have decided to extend the show. The viewers will surely get to see more drama now.

In tonight’s episode of Bigg Boss 13, Salman will be seen slamming Siddharth for his aggression and behaving violently with Asim Riaz by pushing him multiple times during an argument. Salman will also be seen telling the contestants that the makers think Siddharth is getting TRPs and that’s the reason he can’t overpower their decision of keeping him in the house, otherwise Siddharth is the only contestant who should be shown the door.

Watch out this space for all the latest updates on Bigg Boss 13!