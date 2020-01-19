Actors Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan will be entering the Bigg Boss 13 house today in a bid to promote their upcoming film Love Aaj Kal 2. In the promo shared, Salman Khan asks the actors, who are inside the house, to mimic their favourite jodis in the house. First, they enact Paras Chhabra and Mahira Sharma’s romance on the show. Sara enacts as Mahira and Kartik as Paras and hilariously mimics how Paras keeps kissing Mahira on the cheeks.

Next, they enact Sidharth and Shehnaaz. Kartik says, “Pyaar do na mujhko (Give me love)” and hilariously recreates her hit of rage where she hits herself and says that she is not jealous of Mahira.

Watch the promo here:



They will also be having fun with Salman Khan on the stage. Watch the fun-segment here.



They will also give a tour of the house, behind-the-scenes, including the cameras, the Production Control Room, Salman’s room and the gym where he works out while shooting for the show.



Meanwhile, Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan will be next seen in Imtiaz Ali’s Love Aaj Kal 2. The film is a sequel to Saif Ali Khan and Deepika Padukone starrer Love Aj Kal (2009). The film is bankrolled by Dinesh Vijan and the director. The love story will hit the cinema screens on Valentine’s Day this year.

In tonight’s episode of Bigg Boss 13 Weekend ka vaar, Paras Chhabra talks about contestants calling Mahira Sharma weak. To which, Salman Khan tells him to let her take a stand for herself on the matter. Rashami Desai also says that let Mahira talk for herself. Listening to Rashami, Mahira gets into a dirty fight with her and Rashami tells her that she knows that Mahira doesn’t like her. They get into a spat and Mahira breaks down into tears and loses her cool. Out of rage, she reveals that she hates Rashami Desai and cannot stand her.