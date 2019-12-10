It is often seen that the dynamics inside the house changes every now and then inside the Bigg Boss 13 house. Now, the recent friendship to break inside the house is of Shefali Jariwala and Asim Riaz. In tonight’s episode, Bigg Boss will announce the captaincy task where the garden area will turn into a post office and the housemates will be given letters from their families at intervals. Other inmates have to destroy the letter in order to survive in the game and become the next captain of the house.

During the task, Asim Riaz gets a letter from Shefali Jariwala’s husband Parag Tyagi and he surprises everyone by destroying the letter. Aarti fights with Asim and says that how can he do this to his friend and Asim responds that he is tired of showing emotions to everyone. Shefali breaks down into tears and gets angry on Asim. Later, this leads to an ugly spat and says that she is breaking the friendship with him. She then says that she can see Siddharth Shukla in him today.

Wildcard contestant Vikas Gupta also destroys his friend Rashami Desai’s letter and says that he is here to play the game. Meanwhile, Mahira and Shehnaaz rejoice as Rashami destroys Shehnaaz’s letter during her turn.

Meanwhile, Siddharth and Paras enter the secret room and listens to whatever other inmates are talking about. Also, Himanshi Khurana has been evicted from the house leaving Asim Riaz devastated. Vikas Gupta has finally entered the house and inmates are not happy about their new member of the house.