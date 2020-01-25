The Weekend Ka Vaar episode in Bigg Boss 13 has been shot and as per the popular opinion on social media. Shefali Jariwala has bidden adieu to the show. The actor entered the house as one of the wild card contestants and has got evicted a month before BB 13 is going to see its grand finale. Shefali’s eviction is expected to be seen in the Sunday episode of the show with Salman Khan asking the actor to come out of the house.

Shefali is the only wild card contestant who has stayed so far in the game in the house apart from Vishal Aditya Singh. She entered the house with Arhaan Khan and Shefali Bagga and impressed the viewers with her presence. However, during her stay in the house, Shefali could not make an impressive bond with anyone except Himanshi Khurana who got evicted earlier in the game.

Shefali managed to stay in buzz due to her constant conflicts with Asim Riaz in the show. Shefali and Asim were good friends but they turned into stark enemies within a few days of Himanshi’s eviction and never saw each other eye-to-eye from thereon. In fact, in one of the family special episodes, Shefali’s husband and actor Parag Desai came to meet her in the show and ended up threatening Asim for being rude to his wife. This didn’t go down well with Asim’s fans on social media who kept bashing Shefali and Parag for treating him unfairly.

Meanwhile, speculations were rife that Vishal Aditya Singh will be evicted from the house this week. However, during the shoot, Salman actually informed the contestants that Vishal had, in fact, received more votes than Rashami Desai in the show and therefore, he was safe.