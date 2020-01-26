Bigg Boss 13 Weekend Ka Vaar: In tonights’ episode, seven contestants were nominated for eviction – Paras Chhabra, Arti Singh, Mahira Sharma, Shefali Jariwala, Rashami Desai, Asim Riaz, Vishal Aditya Singh. Shefali Jariwala has been evicted as she has received the minimum amount of votes and has been asked to get out of the house. This has not come as a shocker as many expected Shefali to get out of the house. Mahira Sharma and Shefali were in the bottom two and Jariwala faced the audience’s wrath and walked out of the house.

Shefali is the only wild card contestant who has stayed so far in the game in the house apart from Vishal Aditya Singh. She entered the house with Arhaan Khan and Shefali Bagga and impressed the viewers with her presence. However, during her stay in the house, Shefali could not make an impressive bond with anyone except Himanshi Khurana who got evicted earlier in the game.

Shefali managed to stay in buzz due to her constant conflicts with Asim Riaz in the show. Shefali and Asim were good friends but they turned into stark enemies within a few days of Himanshi’s eviction and never saw each other eye-to-eye from thereon. In fact, in one of the family special episodes, Shefali’s husband and actor Parag Desai came to meet her in the show and ended up threatening Asim for being rude to his wife. This didn’t go down well with Asim’s fans on social media who kept bashing Shefali and Parag for treating him unfairly.