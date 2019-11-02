The Kaanta Laga girl, Shefali Jariwala, has entered the Bigg Boss 13 house as one of the wild card contestants this season. In the Friday episode of the show, she revealed how she once dated actor Siddharth Shukla who is also inside the house as her co-contestant. Before entering the show, Shefali talked to an entertainment portal and heaped praises on Siddharth for playing a perfect game in the show. She appreciated Siddharth for being honest with himself and behaving how he is in real life.

Shefali talked to Pinkvilla before stepping inside the ‘bigg’ house and revealed that she likes how Siddharth is always straight forward and logical in his stances. The actor, who participated in Nach Baliye 5 with her husband Parag Tyagi, also claimed that the rest of the contestants inside the house try to take advantage of Siddharth knowing that he has temper issues. Along with Siddharth, Shefali also praised Asim Riaz and appreciated him for calling a spade a spade. She said, “Yes, he gets aggressive, but his game is good. He is being real and I like that game.”

Shefali went on to say that Siddharth knows he has temper issues and he puts efforts in changing himself. The actor took the example of the last week and said Siddharth often behaves composed and calm in a leadership position. “Yes, he has temper issues but I feel people are provoking him knowing that temper is his issue. I have seen him change that too in the last week. I have seen him being a good leader and composed. Better than last week for sure,” said Shefali.

The actor has already claimed that she is all for Siddharth’s game and knows him better than any other contestant in the game currently. Watch out this space for all the latest updates on Bigg Boss 13!