Bigg Boss 13 contestant Shefali Jariwala, who got evicted from the house last week, supports fellow co-contestant Paras Chhabra and is in all praise for Sidharth Shukla. In a recent interview with Pinkvilla, she shared her thoughts about her co-contestants inside. Shefali Jariwala was the wild card entry and started her journey from Day 36. She was best friends with Himanshi Khurana and Asim Riaz. However, equations drastically changed post-Himanshi’s eviction and as a result, Shefali joined Sidharth Shukla, Paras Chabbra and Mahira Sharma.

This week, a new twist will put the contestants’ connections to test. Following the family week this will be the “connections week”, wherein the contestants’ friends and family members will enter the house for a week to support them in their tasks. Supporting Aarti Singh will be her sister-in-law, Kashmira Shah, while Asim Riaz’s love interest Himanshi Khurana will be there to support him. Vikas Gupta will enter the house as Sidharth Shukla’s supporter. Mahira Sharma, Vishal Aditya Singh and Shehnaaz Gill will have their brothers supporting them, while Rashami Desai will have her friend Devoleena for support. Paras Chhabra’s connection will be Shefali Jariwala.

After the eviction, Shefali took to Instagram to share a video to thank Salman Khan. She wrote, “Thank you Salman sir for these kind words and for appreciating my journey. Win or lose, you always learn something! And this journey in the Bigg Boss house has taught me a lot of things which I’ll always remember! This experience will be a part of my memories that’ll be etched in my brain forever.

Talking about other contestants, Asim and Himanshi will be seen hugging and kissing each other and Asim also proposes for marriage.

