Bigg Boss 13 lovebirds Shehnaaz Gill and Sidharth Shukla’s bond in the house makes fans enjoy the show. The two are lovingly called #Sidnaaz by their fans and social media is loaded with their pictures. After their fights and misunderstandings, #SidNaaz are back together.

Amidst the argument, Shehnaaz Gill once again returns to her previous bed with Sidharth Shukla. WHAAT?? She is seen talking to Sid who tells her to speak later. She then tells him that she is embarrassed to even look at him and the pair is back to cuddling like nothing was ever wrong between them. Shehnaz says she is feeling shy in front of Sidharth. She asks if Sidharth felt like talking to her and he ignores her. Shehnaz hugs him and says she felt they’ll never talk again.

After they get back, fans on Twitter trend #SidNaaz:

A tight slap from sidnaaz to those who thought they’ll not be together their souls r connected to eo….#Sidnaaz pic.twitter.com/EjGkpJdbVn — Sidnaaz Heart (@SidnaazH) January 27, 2020

MASHALLAH MASHALLAH MASHALLAH MY BABIES ARE BACK! 💞💞💞 PLEASE BURI NAZRO WALE BACK OFF!!!⚫#SidNaaz — Noor (@Noorulaaiin_) January 27, 2020

Guys watching BB or not? Yahooooo #SidNaaz are back love u muaaaahhhh😛😘😘 https://t.co/RtIhwbl68n — Amit khosla (@Amitkho59188781) January 27, 2020

Shehnaaz Gill will be celebrating her birthday in the next episode and Himanshi Khurana will be re-entering Bigg Boss 13 for a special task wherein one of family members or friends of the contestants will enter the house to stay with them for a week.