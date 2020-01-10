In tonight’s episode of Bigg Boss 13, all the contestants are mentored by Haarsh Limbachiyaa for their stand-up comedy act. He trained Sidharth Shukla, Rashami Desai, Arti Singh, Vishal Aditya Singh and Madhurima Tuli. Comedian Paritosh Tripathi kick-started the fun evening where all contenders brutally roasted each other. However, when Shehnaaz goes up on the stage and roasted Mahira that she broke down into tears.

Shehnaaz started by saying, “Inko dekhe, pehle Mahira ko. Main toh kehta hoon dekhna bhi worth hai. Achha inhone complain kiya Paras kiss bahut karte hai. Pagli, iss baat ke liye complain thodi karte hai. Sirf ghar pe phone karna hota hai aur bolna hota hai ‘ammi, Paras’.”



Then , Mahira comes on the stage and says, “Yahaan par loho o bahut janne ki tamanna hai ki mere aur Paras mein kya chal raha hai. Yeh sawaal uthaane se achha hai apna standard uthao.”

During the weekend ka vaar episode, Deepika Padukone will be gracing the show with her presence for the promotion of her latest release film Chhapaak. During her visit, she rolls out a task for the contenders and the inmates are divided into two teams. The team that includes Vishal Aditya Singh, Shehnaaz Gill, Shefali Jarriwala and Arti Singh wins the task and as a prize they get to go on a joy ride with Deepika.



Also, during the captaincy task, Asim, Paras, and Mahira were stubborn to burn the poster of Rashami, Asim and Paras respectively. By the end of the task, Bigg Boss cancels the task and punishes Mahira, Paras, and Asim for making the task get cancelled. The trio was asked to perform all the duties of the house alone.

As per the latest reports, Vindu Dara Singh will be entering soon inside the house as a wild card contestant. He will be entering the house for only a week but the housemates will be unaware of it.